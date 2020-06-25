All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

10124 Towne Avenue

10124 Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10124 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 996 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE4986342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 Towne Avenue have any available units?
10124 Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10124 Towne Avenue have?
Some of 10124 Towne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10124 Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10124 Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10124 Towne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10124 Towne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10124 Towne Avenue offers parking.
Does 10124 Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 Towne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10124 Towne Avenue has a pool.
Does 10124 Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10124 Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10124 Towne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
