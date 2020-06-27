10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground 24hr maintenance

Magnificent, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom property rental in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles is an accessory dwelling unit. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, and basketball court.



The cozy interior is unfurnished and features tile and laminate floors, an elegant bathroom. A one-wall kitchen equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use oven/range. A ceiling fan and mirrored-door wardrobe are in the lovely bedroom. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Mini-split A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.



Pets are not permitted on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center



