10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge

Magnificent, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom property rental in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles is an accessory dwelling unit. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, and basketball court.
The cozy interior is unfurnished and features tile and laminate floors, an elegant bathroom. A one-wall kitchen equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use oven/range. A ceiling fan and mirrored-door wardrobe are in the lovely bedroom. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Mini-split A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.
Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.
Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
Pets are not permitted on the property.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center
(RLNE5671244)