Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge

10117 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10117 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Magnificent, 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom property rental in the Northridge neighborhood in Los Angeles is an accessory dwelling unit. Enjoy community amenities like a fitness center, clubhouse, playground, and basketball court.

The cozy interior is unfurnished and features tile and laminate floors, an elegant bathroom. A one-wall kitchen equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use oven/range. A ceiling fan and mirrored-door wardrobe are in the lovely bedroom. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Mini-split A/C and electric heating are installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.

Pets are not permitted on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Northridge Recreation Center

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have any available units?
10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have?
Some of 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge currently offering any rent specials?
10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge pet-friendly?
No, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge offer parking?
No, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge does not offer parking.
Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have a pool?
No, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge does not have a pool.
Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have accessible units?
No, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge does not have accessible units.
Does 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 10117 Wystone Avenue Northridge does not have units with dishwashers.

