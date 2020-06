Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home just one block from the ocean in the Palisades area of San Pedro. This home features a dining room, living room, spacious bedrooms updated kitchen with range, refrigerator and microwave, Eat in kitchen, terraced backyard, washer and dryer and 2 car garage. Gardener included. Good credit is a must! $3000 security deposit. No Pets.