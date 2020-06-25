1010 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisitely Remodeled Mediterranean Villa in Lower Bel Air. Rebuilt from the studs in 2004 with highest quality materials and great attention to detail. Over 3000 SQ. FT. of usable space. Less than three minutes from Sunset Blvd., 5 bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, large living room, entertainers dream home, fabulous back yard and secure pool. Come live in the lap of luxury. In the coveted Roscomare school district & close to all the best private schools LA has to offer on Westside & Mulholland Drive.