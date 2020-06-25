All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

1010 ROSCOMARE Road

1010 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Exquisitely Remodeled Mediterranean Villa in Lower Bel Air. Rebuilt from the studs in 2004 with highest quality materials and great attention to detail. Over 3000 SQ. FT. of usable space. Less than three minutes from Sunset Blvd., 5 bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, large living room, entertainers dream home, fabulous back yard and secure pool. Come live in the lap of luxury. In the coveted Roscomare school district & close to all the best private schools LA has to offer on Westside & Mulholland Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1010 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1010 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1010 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
