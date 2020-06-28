All apartments in Los Angeles
1006 West Kensington Road
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

1006 West Kensington Road

1006 West Kensington Road · No Longer Available
Location

1006 West Kensington Road, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/31/19 Brand New Ultra Modern Chef's Kitchen 2BR/2BA Historical Renovation in Prime Echo Park just a few blocks from the Lake. Unbelievable location in the one of the best neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles. W/D in unit and ultra modern A/C. Must see in person to believe. Large Outdoor Terraces, boutique completely remodeled building. Includes 1 Large dedicated parking space on-site. Ample street parking in mostly single family residential area. Amazing location for anyone moving in from SF, NY, OC, Seattle, Boston, TX, or any other major market.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1006-w-kensington-rd-los-angeles-ca-90026-usa/c16a6507-69ad-400b-b6a5-4d057d198cfb

(RLNE5110266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 West Kensington Road have any available units?
1006 West Kensington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 West Kensington Road have?
Some of 1006 West Kensington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 West Kensington Road currently offering any rent specials?
1006 West Kensington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 West Kensington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 West Kensington Road is pet friendly.
Does 1006 West Kensington Road offer parking?
Yes, 1006 West Kensington Road offers parking.
Does 1006 West Kensington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 West Kensington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 West Kensington Road have a pool?
No, 1006 West Kensington Road does not have a pool.
Does 1006 West Kensington Road have accessible units?
No, 1006 West Kensington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 West Kensington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 West Kensington Road has units with dishwashers.
