Los Angeles, CA
10055 Larwin Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

10055 Larwin Avenue

10055 Larwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10055 Larwin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Affordable Resort-like living! Nearly 1800 sqft of luxury 2 story townhouse-style Condo in Chatsworth, located at the top of Topanga at the foot of the scenic and serene mountains! Quiet secluded cul-de-sac w/ desirable surroundings at Rockpointe location! This completely remodeled & renovated townhouse features large LR w/ vaulted ceilings & brick fireplace, Family room, Formal Dining room/Den, wet bar, peninsula kitchen w/ tiled floors & granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 private patios, 2 car attached Garage w/ washer/dryer hookups. Huge Master-Suite with master bath. Two other large BRs, all w/ mirrored closet doors and serene & pleasant views from the windows. Amenities include park-like setting, the right to use 4 swimming pools & a club-house access to hiking & biking trails. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live a luxury life at an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10055 Larwin Avenue have any available units?
10055 Larwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10055 Larwin Avenue have?
Some of 10055 Larwin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10055 Larwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10055 Larwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 Larwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10055 Larwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10055 Larwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10055 Larwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 10055 Larwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10055 Larwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 Larwin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10055 Larwin Avenue has a pool.
Does 10055 Larwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10055 Larwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 Larwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10055 Larwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

