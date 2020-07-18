10055 Larwin Avenue

Amenities

Affordable Resort-like living! Nearly 1800 sqft of luxury 2 story townhouse-style Condo in Chatsworth, located at the top of Topanga at the foot of the scenic and serene mountains! Quiet secluded cul-de-sac w/ desirable surroundings at Rockpointe location! This completely remodeled & renovated townhouse features large LR w/ vaulted ceilings & brick fireplace, Family room, Formal Dining room/Den, wet bar, peninsula kitchen w/ tiled floors & granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, 2 private patios, 2 car attached Garage w/ washer/dryer hookups. Huge Master-Suite with master bath. Two other large BRs, all w/ mirrored closet doors and serene & pleasant views from the windows. Amenities include park-like setting, the right to use 4 swimming pools & a club-house access to hiking & biking trails. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live a luxury life at an affordable price!