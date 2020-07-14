10042 Lubao Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Call or text Carol for your personal showing!!!(818) 606-2694. Highly desirable Chatsworth neighborhood just a minute to Chaminade MS and Egremont private. Quiet Street does not go thru. If you want a large open house with LARGE rooms - and nothing to do but move in - this is it!! Brand New Paint. Brand new laminate hardwood look flooring. Enormous living room, family room all open concept. Sunken conversation nook around open contemporary floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Walls of sliders. Dining Area. Breakfast Area. Includes refrig and washer/dryer too! AS-IS tho. High open ceilings. Double door floor to ceiling front door entry. Very open hallways to the 4 bedrooms. Master Suite off to the rear with own bath which features sunken tub/shower, 2 separate vanities, 3 closets!!and slider to backyard. Other 3 Bedrooms have expansive closets also. Hall full bathroom with double sinks + and extra powder room for guests. Indoor laundry room + bonus enclosed patio off the laundry perfect for kitty. Private rear grounds with expansive covered patio for parties and at least 2 tables! Double attached garage with garage door opener that leads directly into home. Newer Central Air and heating also!This one is sure to go fast!!!