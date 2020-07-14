All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10042 Lubao Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10042 Lubao Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

10042 Lubao Avenue

10042 Lubao Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10042 Lubao Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Call or text Carol for your personal showing!!!(818) 606-2694. Highly desirable Chatsworth neighborhood just a minute to Chaminade MS and Egremont private. Quiet Street does not go thru. If you want a large open house with LARGE rooms - and nothing to do but move in - this is it!! Brand New Paint. Brand new laminate hardwood look flooring. Enormous living room, family room all open concept. Sunken conversation nook around open contemporary floor to ceiling rock fireplace. Walls of sliders. Dining Area. Breakfast Area. Includes refrig and washer/dryer too! AS-IS tho. High open ceilings. Double door floor to ceiling front door entry. Very open hallways to the 4 bedrooms. Master Suite off to the rear with own bath which features sunken tub/shower, 2 separate vanities, 3 closets!!and slider to backyard. Other 3 Bedrooms have expansive closets also. Hall full bathroom with double sinks + and extra powder room for guests. Indoor laundry room + bonus enclosed patio off the laundry perfect for kitty. Private rear grounds with expansive covered patio for parties and at least 2 tables! Double attached garage with garage door opener that leads directly into home. Newer Central Air and heating also!This one is sure to go fast!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10042 Lubao Avenue have any available units?
10042 Lubao Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10042 Lubao Avenue have?
Some of 10042 Lubao Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10042 Lubao Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10042 Lubao Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10042 Lubao Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10042 Lubao Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10042 Lubao Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10042 Lubao Avenue offers parking.
Does 10042 Lubao Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10042 Lubao Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10042 Lubao Avenue have a pool?
No, 10042 Lubao Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10042 Lubao Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10042 Lubao Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10042 Lubao Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10042 Lubao Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College