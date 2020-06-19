All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:23 AM

10033 Shoup Avenue

10033 Shoup Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10033 Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Privately gated and secluded 5 bedrooms and 3 bath home in Chatsworth. Over 40,000 sq.ft. lot with park like setting ready to be used for your entertainment. Very quiet, surrounded with beautiful mountains for your relaxation. This 5 bedroom and 3 bath home features 2 masters suits. Spacious family room with fireplace for cozy nights and entertainment. Very light and bright. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
10033 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10033 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 10033 Shoup Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10033 Shoup Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10033 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10033 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10033 Shoup Avenue offers parking.
Does 10033 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10033 Shoup Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
No, 10033 Shoup Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10033 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10033 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10033 Shoup Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

