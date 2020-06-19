10033 Shoup Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Privately gated and secluded 5 bedrooms and 3 bath home in Chatsworth. Over 40,000 sq.ft. lot with park like setting ready to be used for your entertainment. Very quiet, surrounded with beautiful mountains for your relaxation. This 5 bedroom and 3 bath home features 2 masters suits. Spacious family room with fireplace for cozy nights and entertainment. Very light and bright. Kitchen features granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Wood floors throughout. 2 car garage. Must see.