Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

1003 North ORLANDO Avenue

1003 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1003 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This classic 2 bed + den/ 2 bath English home has been beautifully maintained & updated over the years to keep its unique architectural charm and modern amenities. Pass through the lusciously landscaped English garden & enter through the front door into an inviting pitched-beam living room with fireplace, arched doorways, French doors & hardwood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is a cook's dream dressed with Bianco Cielo marble counters, glass door cabinets, double ovens, two farmhouse sinks & a built in banquet area. The romantic master suite boasts a pitched-beam ceiling with fireplace & a master bath with double sinks, dual shower heads & an enormous walk in closet with island & dressing area. A second bedroom leads to yard, second bathroom with claw foot tub. A charming den/office with pitched ceiling round out the interior. The backyard has a pool, pergola dining area & a deck perfect for entertaining. On Coveted Orlando Ave in the heart of world class dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
1003 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1003 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
