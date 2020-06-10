1003 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This classic 2 bed + den/ 2 bath English home has been beautifully maintained & updated over the years to keep its unique architectural charm and modern amenities. Pass through the lusciously landscaped English garden & enter through the front door into an inviting pitched-beam living room with fireplace, arched doorways, French doors & hardwood floors throughout. The chef's kitchen is a cook's dream dressed with Bianco Cielo marble counters, glass door cabinets, double ovens, two farmhouse sinks & a built in banquet area. The romantic master suite boasts a pitched-beam ceiling with fireplace & a master bath with double sinks, dual shower heads & an enormous walk in closet with island & dressing area. A second bedroom leads to yard, second bathroom with claw foot tub. A charming den/office with pitched ceiling round out the interior. The backyard has a pool, pergola dining area & a deck perfect for entertaining. On Coveted Orlando Ave in the heart of world class dining & shopping.