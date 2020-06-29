All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1001 S Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1001 S Olive Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:36 PM

1001 S Olive Street

1001 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1001 Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning and sophisticated! This stylishly designed property is the epitome of live / work / play with its sleek co-working spaces and outdoor spaces. Sleek and modern kitchens with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful engineered wood floors. Private in-unit washer and dryers. 10ft. ceilings. Enjoy city views from one of the four outdoor community spaces, catch the LA sun at the resort-style pool, or sharpen your billiards skills at the 7th floor Sky Lounge. A community business lounge with seven private co-working spaces and a state-of-the-art fitness center will ensure you stay productive and active any day of the week. Classes and events regularly available for residents. Starbucks is located just downstairs and only steps from Staples Center, LA Live, Whole Foods, the Financial District, etc. And bonus: PET-FRIENDLY! This gorgeous newer community hosts a wealth of amenities just a stone's throw to some of the best landmarks DTLA has to offer. Multiple units are available with varying sizes, prices, and amenities. **4 WEEKS FREE ON ALL UNITS** Also, steep discounts on parking. Available to all 12-month rentals, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 S Olive Street have any available units?
1001 S Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 S Olive Street have?
Some of 1001 S Olive Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 S Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 S Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 S Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 S Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 1001 S Olive Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 S Olive Street offers parking.
Does 1001 S Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 S Olive Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 S Olive Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 S Olive Street has a pool.
Does 1001 S Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 S Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 S Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 S Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College