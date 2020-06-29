1001 S Olive Street

Amenities

Stunning and sophisticated! This stylishly designed property is the epitome of live / work / play with its sleek co-working spaces and outdoor spaces. Sleek and modern kitchens with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful engineered wood floors. Private in-unit washer and dryers. 10ft. ceilings. Enjoy city views from one of the four outdoor community spaces, catch the LA sun at the resort-style pool, or sharpen your billiards skills at the 7th floor Sky Lounge. A community business lounge with seven private co-working spaces and a state-of-the-art fitness center will ensure you stay productive and active any day of the week. Classes and events regularly available for residents. Starbucks is located just downstairs and only steps from Staples Center, LA Live, Whole Foods, the Financial District, etc. And bonus: PET-FRIENDLY! This gorgeous newer community hosts a wealth of amenities just a stone's throw to some of the best landmarks DTLA has to offer. Multiple units are available with varying sizes, prices, and amenities. **4 WEEKS FREE ON ALL UNITS** Also, steep discounts on parking. Available to all 12-month rentals, this will not last!