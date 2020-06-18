All apartments in Los Angeles
1 W Century Drive

1 W Century Dr · (213) 422-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 W Century Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15D · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
yoga
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit at The Century, a 42-story masterpiece designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on nearly four private acres of lush gardens with outdoor dining areas, fountains, walking paths, 75 ft. lap pool, with cabanas. The Century offers all the amenities you can think of: 24 hour guard gate, valet, doorman, concierge, fully equipped fitness center, Pilates and Yoga studio, spa, screening room with surround sound, private dining room, bar lounges, private wine storage cellar, conference room, children's playroom and dog park. Enter the unit via your private elevator (with separate service entrance) to find hardwood floors, a large living room with fireplace that boast large windows and sliding doors to the balcony, sparkling city views, an open kitchen with high-end appliances, bedrooms on opposite ends (each with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet), and a hallway powder. Also the on-site restaurant, Hinoki & The Bird, offers in-home dining and catering for private parties in The Century gardens. Located in the heart of Century City, you'll enjoy easy access to Beverly Hills and the best of LA's dining, entertainment and cultural venues. Also can be leased fully furnished $17,500 Truly a five star experience at one of the best full service buildings in LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W Century Drive have any available units?
1 W Century Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 W Century Drive have?
Some of 1 W Century Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W Century Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 W Century Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W Century Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 W Century Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 W Century Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 W Century Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 W Century Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 W Century Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W Century Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 W Century Drive has a pool.
Does 1 W Century Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1 W Century Drive has accessible units.
Does 1 W Century Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 W Century Drive has units with dishwashers.
