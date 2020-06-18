1 W Century Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse concierge dog park doorman elevator gym parking pool hot tub media room valet service yoga

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit at The Century, a 42-story masterpiece designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, on nearly four private acres of lush gardens with outdoor dining areas, fountains, walking paths, 75 ft. lap pool, with cabanas. The Century offers all the amenities you can think of: 24 hour guard gate, valet, doorman, concierge, fully equipped fitness center, Pilates and Yoga studio, spa, screening room with surround sound, private dining room, bar lounges, private wine storage cellar, conference room, children's playroom and dog park. Enter the unit via your private elevator (with separate service entrance) to find hardwood floors, a large living room with fireplace that boast large windows and sliding doors to the balcony, sparkling city views, an open kitchen with high-end appliances, bedrooms on opposite ends (each with en-suite bathroom and walk in closet), and a hallway powder. Also the on-site restaurant, Hinoki & The Bird, offers in-home dining and catering for private parties in The Century gardens. Located in the heart of Century City, you'll enjoy easy access to Beverly Hills and the best of LA's dining, entertainment and cultural venues. Also can be leased fully furnished $17,500 Truly a five star experience at one of the best full service buildings in LA.