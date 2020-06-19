853 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderfully upgraded Town-home features a fresh and bright paint scheme, which accents the spacious and open floor plan of the unit. With freshly painted ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring, the unit seems larger than the already spacious 1100 square feet. Large open living and dining area are attached to a highly-efficient kitchen that boasts all upgraded appliances including a stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher. The private master suite and bathroom features an over-sized walk-in closet. This Town-home is located in the heart of Long Beach and is walking distance to shopping, parks and schools.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.