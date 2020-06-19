All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 1 2019 at 11:59 PM

853 Magnolia Avenue

853 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

853 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

This wonderfully upgraded Town-home features a fresh and bright paint scheme, which accents the spacious and open floor plan of the unit. With freshly painted ceilings and beautiful laminate flooring, the unit seems larger than the already spacious 1100 square feet. Large open living and dining area are attached to a highly-efficient kitchen that boasts all upgraded appliances including a stove, microwave oven, and dishwasher. The private master suite and bathroom features an over-sized walk-in closet. This Town-home is located in the heart of Long Beach and is walking distance to shopping, parks and schools.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
853 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 853 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
853 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 Magnolia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 853 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 853 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 853 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 853 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 853 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 853 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
