All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 839 Pine Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
839 Pine Ave.
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

839 Pine Ave.

839 Pine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Saint Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

839 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Downtown Boutique Courtyard Loft! - Loft for rent in the Boutique Courtyard Lofts! This is an intimate, 16 loft community, located in Downtown Long Beach. This unique 2 level loft includes secure parking, 2 large sleeping areas, a full bathroom upstairs and powder room on the first floor, as well as an office/den with a balcony (2nd sleeping area) overlooking the tranquil courtyard. The space also features stunning architectural details such as polished cement floors, 27-foot wood truss ceiling, floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights. The spacious open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the gourmet kitchen, which has stainless steel counter tops and appliances, opens up to a large dining area, sitting area with fireplace and living room, which opens to the large private patio. Added storage upstairs and down, with built-in book cases. Just steps to all that Downtown Long Beach has to offer. Features also include a skylight, completely wired with in-wall and in-ceiling audio speakers and data cables, recessed lighting, central air conditioning and heat, 1-car garage, patio, remote ceiling fans, oak hardwood floors on loft level, in-unit laundry hook-ups, and more! Located near Pacific Ave. and 9th St.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Emma at (562) 972-6850, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process
* HOA Move in/out fee

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4882923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Pine Ave. have any available units?
839 Pine Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Pine Ave. have?
Some of 839 Pine Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Pine Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
839 Pine Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Pine Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Pine Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 839 Pine Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 839 Pine Ave. offers parking.
Does 839 Pine Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Pine Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Pine Ave. have a pool?
No, 839 Pine Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 839 Pine Ave. have accessible units?
No, 839 Pine Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Pine Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 839 Pine Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine