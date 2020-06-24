8371 E Hendrie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Located in the ABC School District, but walking distance to los Alamitos High School, Elementary, Los Alamitos unified School District, Lexingtin Junior High School, Wonderful opportunity on this totally remodeled home nestled in the desirable Country Square Neighborhood also known as " Cop Corner"

right next to Los Alamitos. Home on a much desired CU-DE-SAC with load upgrades throughout, wonderful open floor plan in Turnkey Condition Includes

3 Br, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Story Completely remodeled House, New Paint Interior and Exterior, New Double door Entry, New Double Pane Window, New Window Shutter, New Ceiling Fans, New Wood Floor, New Custom Gate Doors, New Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, Master Bedroom With-In Closet, New tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, Covered/Enclosed Patio, The Home has Central Air and Heating, as well as a Ceiling Fans, Family Room Features a Fireplace, Located Near Freeway, Shopping, School, Hospital, Restaurant, and Park. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Must See to Appreciate!