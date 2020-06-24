All apartments in Long Beach
8371 E Hendrie Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

8371 E Hendrie Street

8371 E Hendrie St · No Longer Available
Location

8371 E Hendrie St, Long Beach, CA 90808
Imperial Estates South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Located in the ABC School District, but walking distance to los Alamitos High School, Elementary, Los Alamitos unified School District, Lexingtin Junior High School, Wonderful opportunity on this totally remodeled home nestled in the desirable Country Square Neighborhood also known as " Cop Corner"
right next to Los Alamitos. Home on a much desired CU-DE-SAC with load upgrades throughout, wonderful open floor plan in Turnkey Condition Includes
3 Br, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Story Completely remodeled House, New Paint Interior and Exterior, New Double door Entry, New Double Pane Window, New Window Shutter, New Ceiling Fans, New Wood Floor, New Custom Gate Doors, New Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, Master Bedroom With-In Closet, New tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, Covered/Enclosed Patio, The Home has Central Air and Heating, as well as a Ceiling Fans, Family Room Features a Fireplace, Located Near Freeway, Shopping, School, Hospital, Restaurant, and Park. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Must See to Appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8371 E Hendrie Street have any available units?
8371 E Hendrie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8371 E Hendrie Street have?
Some of 8371 E Hendrie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8371 E Hendrie Street currently offering any rent specials?
8371 E Hendrie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8371 E Hendrie Street pet-friendly?
No, 8371 E Hendrie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 8371 E Hendrie Street offer parking?
Yes, 8371 E Hendrie Street offers parking.
Does 8371 E Hendrie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8371 E Hendrie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8371 E Hendrie Street have a pool?
No, 8371 E Hendrie Street does not have a pool.
Does 8371 E Hendrie Street have accessible units?
Yes, 8371 E Hendrie Street has accessible units.
Does 8371 E Hendrie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8371 E Hendrie Street has units with dishwashers.
