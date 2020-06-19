All apartments in Long Beach
7890 E. Spring St. #19A
7890 E. Spring St. #19A

7890 East Spring Street · (949) 514-3216
Location

7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
The Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7890 E. Spring St. #19A · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Desirable 1 bedroom condo in Long Beach! - Seeking a private upper level remodeled condo in a gated community with lush landscaping and tranquil lakes? Then look no further! New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout make this condo stand out. Private patio with lockable storage closet. Brand new wall AC unit. Not one but TWO assigned covered parking spots (next to each other). The quiet, peaceful community features lakes, walking bridges, fountains, a pool, tennis courts, and a common laundry facility. Conveniently located with easy access to the 605 fwy. This one won't last!

(RLNE5746770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have any available units?
7890 E. Spring St. #19A has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have?
Some of 7890 E. Spring St. #19A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7890 E. Spring St. #19A currently offering any rent specials?
7890 E. Spring St. #19A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7890 E. Spring St. #19A pet-friendly?
No, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A offer parking?
Yes, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A does offer parking.
Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have a pool?
Yes, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A has a pool.
Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have accessible units?
No, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A does not have accessible units.
Does 7890 E. Spring St. #19A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7890 E. Spring St. #19A has units with dishwashers.
