Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

7855 E Ritchie Street

7855 Ritchie Street · No Longer Available
Location

7855 Ritchie Street, Long Beach, CA 90808
El Dorado Park Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Tri-level home in El Dorado Park Estates for Lease. Enter this home to gleaming wood floors that flow throughout the living area and had elegance to the home. The main level features a huge living room, remodeled kitchen with breakfast nook and overlooks the backyard with covered patio and above-ground spa. The lower level of the home has an oversized den/family room, a large bedroom, remodeled bathroom and laundry room. The lower level is perfect for extended family or guest room. The top level features two master suites. The rear master has lots of light, private bathroom and plenty of closet space. The front bedroom consists of two bedrooms merged into a suite, featuring a walk-in close, remodeled, private bathroom and plenty of room for a home-office. Central Heat and Air Conditioning will make you never want to leave the house! The backyard has lots of grass, concrete patio and a gated side yard. There is plenty of parking with a two car attached garage and driveway parking. Located in the newly re-built school boundaries of Newcomb Academy, it's just a short walk to school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 E Ritchie Street have any available units?
7855 E Ritchie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 E Ritchie Street have?
Some of 7855 E Ritchie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 E Ritchie Street currently offering any rent specials?
7855 E Ritchie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 E Ritchie Street pet-friendly?
No, 7855 E Ritchie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 7855 E Ritchie Street offer parking?
Yes, 7855 E Ritchie Street offers parking.
Does 7855 E Ritchie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7855 E Ritchie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 E Ritchie Street have a pool?
No, 7855 E Ritchie Street does not have a pool.
Does 7855 E Ritchie Street have accessible units?
No, 7855 E Ritchie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 E Ritchie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7855 E Ritchie Street has units with dishwashers.

