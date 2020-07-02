All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 771 Newport Avenue #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
771 Newport Avenue #1
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:16 AM

771 Newport Avenue #1

771 Newport Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

771 Newport Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4-Plex near Belmont Heights, Rose Park and short drive to Recreation Park. This two story front unit is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath with an attached 2 car garage and driveway for parking. Large open living room with brick fireplace. A nice spacious private patio. Lots of hallway storage cabinets and a coat closet/storage area. Kitchen with Dining area. On the main floor is the first spacious bedroom with separate bath. The two spacious bedrooms upstairs include their own bathroom. The large master bedroom includes brick fireplace, dual sinks, stand up shower and ample closet space. Close to downtown Long Beach, minutes to the beach, approximately 3 miles to CSLB. We are currently in the process of doing some minor repairs, and painting to get the unit lease ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have any available units?
771 Newport Avenue #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 771 Newport Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
771 Newport Avenue #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Newport Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 offer parking?
Yes, 771 Newport Avenue #1 offers parking.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Newport Avenue #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Newport Avenue #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine