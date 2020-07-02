771 Newport Avenue #1

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-Plex near Belmont Heights, Rose Park and short drive to Recreation Park. This two story front unit is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath with an attached 2 car garage and driveway for parking. Large open living room with brick fireplace. A nice spacious private patio. Lots of hallway storage cabinets and a coat closet/storage area. Kitchen with Dining area. On the main floor is the first spacious bedroom with separate bath. The two spacious bedrooms upstairs include their own bathroom. The large master bedroom includes brick fireplace, dual sinks, stand up shower and ample closet space. Close to downtown Long Beach, minutes to the beach, approximately 3 miles to CSLB. We are currently in the process of doing some minor repairs, and painting to get the unit lease ready.