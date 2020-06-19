766 Temple Avenue

Amenities

Charming, furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental at the heart of Rose Park neighborhood in Long Beach. The house is centrally located and just minutes’ walk away to the beach, bus stop, parks, and several supermarkets like Ralph’s, Northgate, and Smart & Final, etc.



Rose Park is home to over 100 historic craftsman bungalows making it the largest of 13 historic districts in the city of Long Beach. Rose Park has laid back vibe and has been attracting people to live here for decades. The parks, trees, patios, and porches are teeming with wildlife.



This historic craftsman bungalow was built in 1921 and has been recently remodeled while maintaining its charm. Its interior offers premium hardwood flooring. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. It has installed ceiling fans and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. There are a yard and front porch. It comes with a 2-car driveway parking. Smoking is prohibited.



The landlord will cover all utilities including water, trash, gas, electricity (Southern California Edison), and landscaping. There’s an additional $500 for the cleaning deposit.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 85



Nearby parks: Rose Park, Carroll Parks, and Orizaba Park.



