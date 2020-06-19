All apartments in Long Beach
766 Temple Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

766 Temple Avenue

766 Temple Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 Temple Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Charming, furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental at the heart of Rose Park neighborhood in Long Beach. The house is centrally located and just minutes’ walk away to the beach, bus stop, parks, and several supermarkets like Ralph’s, Northgate, and Smart & Final, etc.

Rose Park is home to over 100 historic craftsman bungalows making it the largest of 13 historic districts in the city of Long Beach. Rose Park has laid back vibe and has been attracting people to live here for decades. The parks, trees, patios, and porches are teeming with wildlife.

This historic craftsman bungalow was built in 1921 and has been recently remodeled while maintaining its charm. Its interior offers premium hardwood flooring. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, microwave, oven/range, and garbage disposal. It has installed ceiling fans and gas heating along with an in-unit washer and dryer. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. There are a yard and front porch. It comes with a 2-car driveway parking. Smoking is prohibited.

The landlord will cover all utilities including water, trash, gas, electricity (Southern California Edison), and landscaping. There’s an additional $500 for the cleaning deposit.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 85

Nearby parks: Rose Park, Carroll Parks, and Orizaba Park.

(RLNE5755875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

