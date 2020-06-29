761 N Rancho Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage hot tub tennis court

Rare lease opportunity with LOCATION! Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated Community atop Bixby Hill. Beautifully Remodeled & now painted in lovely light grey hues. OPEN Floor Plan loaded with Impeccable taste, sound system & European stylings. Formal Entry, 3 Bed, 3 Bath. Entertainer's Delight; a TRUE Gourmet Chef's Kitchen; Center Island Large Burner Gas Range & SST Hood & lots of storage. Full Double Oven, Professional Warmer and pendant lighted breakfast bar, all adorned with flecked Granite Counter Space. 4 Seat Cocktail Bar, Formal Entry, Gleaming Hardwood Floors & tile throughout, 2 Separate living rooms, Formal with majestic Fireplace in front, Bar in Entertainment room overlooking the lush tropically landscaped backyard! Formal Dining Room off kitchen. Master Suite Retreat is complete with romantic, electronic Fireplace, stone en-suite bathroom, spa tub & flows to lush backyard. Cedar Closets throughout the home. 8500 sf. Lot, Award Winning Schools.Tennis court & historic site. Flexible Lease Period. Executives Welcome. Near major Freeways & Behind 24 hr. Guard Gate. Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings with Ceiling Fans Plantation Shutters throughout, Laundry Room off Attached garage with Tile floors. Submit for Pet(s)