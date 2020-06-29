All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 761 N Rancho Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
761 N Rancho Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:16 AM

761 N Rancho Drive

761 Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

761 Rancho Drive, Long Beach, CA 90815
Bixby Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Rare lease opportunity with LOCATION! Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated Community atop Bixby Hill. Beautifully Remodeled & now painted in lovely light grey hues. OPEN Floor Plan loaded with Impeccable taste, sound system & European stylings. Formal Entry, 3 Bed, 3 Bath. Entertainer's Delight; a TRUE Gourmet Chef's Kitchen; Center Island Large Burner Gas Range & SST Hood & lots of storage. Full Double Oven, Professional Warmer and pendant lighted breakfast bar, all adorned with flecked Granite Counter Space. 4 Seat Cocktail Bar, Formal Entry, Gleaming Hardwood Floors & tile throughout, 2 Separate living rooms, Formal with majestic Fireplace in front, Bar in Entertainment room overlooking the lush tropically landscaped backyard! Formal Dining Room off kitchen. Master Suite Retreat is complete with romantic, electronic Fireplace, stone en-suite bathroom, spa tub & flows to lush backyard. Cedar Closets throughout the home. 8500 sf. Lot, Award Winning Schools.Tennis court & historic site. Flexible Lease Period. Executives Welcome. Near major Freeways & Behind 24 hr. Guard Gate. Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceilings with Ceiling Fans Plantation Shutters throughout, Laundry Room off Attached garage with Tile floors. Submit for Pet(s)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 5000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 N Rancho Drive have any available units?
761 N Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 N Rancho Drive have?
Some of 761 N Rancho Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 N Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
761 N Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 N Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 N Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 761 N Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have a pool?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have a pool.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 761 N Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 N Rancho Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine