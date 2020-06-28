751 Bennett Avenue - 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful renovated 3 Bed/3 bath apartment!



Rent - $2,995



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



New hardwood floors throughout the unit



New kitchen appliances: Oven, Fridge, dishwasher



Washer and dryer in unit



One-car garage included



Submit the following with completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

Coviniently located in Belmonth Heights Location... A short bike ride or drive to 2nd Street with all of its wonderful shops and restaurants. Next to Wilson High School, close to cal state long Beach and downtown long beach... Convinient public transportation, grocery shopping, theaters, and much more! School for this address are Fremont Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, and Wilson High School.



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.