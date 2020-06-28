All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 PM

751 Bennett Avenue - 7

751 Bennett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

751 Bennett Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful renovated 3 Bed/3 bath apartment!

Rent - $2,995

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

New hardwood floors throughout the unit

New kitchen appliances: Oven, Fridge, dishwasher

Washer and dryer in unit

One-car garage included

Submit the following with completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
Coviniently located in Belmonth Heights Location... A short bike ride or drive to 2nd Street with all of its wonderful shops and restaurants. Next to Wilson High School, close to cal state long Beach and downtown long beach... Convinient public transportation, grocery shopping, theaters, and much more! School for this address are Fremont Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, and Wilson High School.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

