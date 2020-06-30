732 Saint Louis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan some paid utils

Available Immediately! New Paint!

1BR 1BA with gated assigned parking.

Tile kitchen counters. Tile floors throughout. Private back deck.

Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Ceiling Fan, Washer/Dryer on the property

Pets negotiable but must be one small dog or cat under 25lbs.

One year lease. $1495 per month plus $1495 Security Deposit plus $500 pet deposit if applicable,

Employment verification.

$40 per applicant background/credit check.



DO NOT DISTURB OTHER OCCUPANTS ON THE PROPERTY!

MUST CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TO SEE!



John Merola BRE #01852157

562-547-5304



(RLNE5357213)