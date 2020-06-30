All apartments in Long Beach
732 Saint Louis Ave

732 Saint Louis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

732 Saint Louis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately! New Paint!
1BR 1BA with gated assigned parking.
Tile kitchen counters. Tile floors throughout. Private back deck.
Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Ceiling Fan, Washer/Dryer on the property
Pets negotiable but must be one small dog or cat under 25lbs.
One year lease. $1495 per month plus $1495 Security Deposit plus $500 pet deposit if applicable,
Employment verification.
$40 per applicant background/credit check.

DO NOT DISTURB OTHER OCCUPANTS ON THE PROPERTY!
MUST CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TO SEE!

John Merola BRE #01852157
562-547-5304

(RLNE5357213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Saint Louis Ave have any available units?
732 Saint Louis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Saint Louis Ave have?
Some of 732 Saint Louis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Saint Louis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
732 Saint Louis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Saint Louis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 Saint Louis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 732 Saint Louis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 732 Saint Louis Ave offers parking.
Does 732 Saint Louis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 Saint Louis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Saint Louis Ave have a pool?
No, 732 Saint Louis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 732 Saint Louis Ave have accessible units?
No, 732 Saint Louis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Saint Louis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Saint Louis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

