All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 679 Molino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
679 Molino
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

679 Molino

679 Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

679 Molino Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming Bungalow Studio in Bluff Heights - This is a perfect remodeled studio that offers the best of everything: new tile floors, spacious bathroom, ample storage, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen w/ gas stove, new windows and shades, free onsite laundry and a shared backyard. At nearly 300 square feet, this stand alone unit comes equipped with an additional storage unit.
A small, well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 679 Molino Ave, Long Beach CA 90814.
This one will not last long on the market...Schedule your private viewing today: (562) 233-9999

(RLNE5738872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Molino have any available units?
679 Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 Molino have?
Some of 679 Molino's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Molino currently offering any rent specials?
679 Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Molino pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 Molino is pet friendly.
Does 679 Molino offer parking?
No, 679 Molino does not offer parking.
Does 679 Molino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 Molino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Molino have a pool?
No, 679 Molino does not have a pool.
Does 679 Molino have accessible units?
No, 679 Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Molino have units with dishwashers?
No, 679 Molino does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90805
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine