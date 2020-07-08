Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Charming Bungalow Studio in Bluff Heights - This is a perfect remodeled studio that offers the best of everything: new tile floors, spacious bathroom, ample storage, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen w/ gas stove, new windows and shades, free onsite laundry and a shared backyard. At nearly 300 square feet, this stand alone unit comes equipped with an additional storage unit.

A small, well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 679 Molino Ave, Long Beach CA 90814.

This one will not last long on the market...Schedule your private viewing today: (562) 233-9999



(RLNE5738872)