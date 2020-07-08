Amenities
Charming Bungalow Studio in Bluff Heights - This is a perfect remodeled studio that offers the best of everything: new tile floors, spacious bathroom, ample storage, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen w/ gas stove, new windows and shades, free onsite laundry and a shared backyard. At nearly 300 square feet, this stand alone unit comes equipped with an additional storage unit.
A small, well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 679 Molino Ave, Long Beach CA 90814.
This one will not last long on the market...Schedule your private viewing today: (562) 233-9999
(RLNE5738872)