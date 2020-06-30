6511 E El Jardin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Classic Colonial situated on large lot (9,400 sq. ft.) in the heart of "La Marina Estates" (Estates Section). This 5 bedroom (1 down) offers over 3,500+ square feet of luxurious (real) hardwood flooring. The remodeled kitchen with granite tops + stainless steel appliances opens seamlessly to eating area and family room with breakfast bar. The master suite offers ample closet space + separate attached bonus room which makes a great office or baby room. Formal entry, living room & dining room add to the vintage charm. Additional amenities: large backyard/patio with built-in pool; newer circular driveway, NEWER DUAL AIR CONDITIONING; built-in wet bar & desk; 2 car attached garage with storage + classic brick porch! Excellent opportunity to rent in a beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to beach, shopping, freeway access & Cal State Long Beach.