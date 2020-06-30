All apartments in Long Beach
6511 E El Jardin Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

6511 E El Jardin Street

6511 El Jardin Street · No Longer Available
Location

6511 El Jardin Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Classic Colonial situated on large lot (9,400 sq. ft.) in the heart of "La Marina Estates" (Estates Section). This 5 bedroom (1 down) offers over 3,500+ square feet of luxurious (real) hardwood flooring. The remodeled kitchen with granite tops + stainless steel appliances opens seamlessly to eating area and family room with breakfast bar. The master suite offers ample closet space + separate attached bonus room which makes a great office or baby room. Formal entry, living room & dining room add to the vintage charm. Additional amenities: large backyard/patio with built-in pool; newer circular driveway, NEWER DUAL AIR CONDITIONING; built-in wet bar & desk; 2 car attached garage with storage + classic brick porch! Excellent opportunity to rent in a beautiful neighborhood with close proximity to beach, shopping, freeway access & Cal State Long Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 E El Jardin Street have any available units?
6511 E El Jardin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6511 E El Jardin Street have?
Some of 6511 E El Jardin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 E El Jardin Street currently offering any rent specials?
6511 E El Jardin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 E El Jardin Street pet-friendly?
No, 6511 E El Jardin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6511 E El Jardin Street offer parking?
Yes, 6511 E El Jardin Street offers parking.
Does 6511 E El Jardin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6511 E El Jardin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 E El Jardin Street have a pool?
Yes, 6511 E El Jardin Street has a pool.
Does 6511 E El Jardin Street have accessible units?
No, 6511 E El Jardin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 E El Jardin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 E El Jardin Street has units with dishwashers.

