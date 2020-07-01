All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:38 AM

6439 Downey Avenue

6439 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6439 Downey Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Ramona Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
TOTALLY REMODELED and Spacious Split level Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 1300 square feet of living space. Located at the rear of the property, this townhome gives added privacy, not usually found. Amenities includeNew Central Air/Heat, 3 balconies, GE Stainless Steel stove with stovetop grill and broiler. Exceptional features include an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and Fabulous Master Suite with its own 2 balconies and walk-in closet. Your wish list also includes NEW Laminateflooring, new interior paint, new kitchen cabinetry, quartz counter tops, with ceiling fans in each bedroom, garbage disposal, Mini Blinds throughout and your own washer/dryer hookups located inside your own garage! PARKING is a MAJOR PLUS with a LARGE two car garage and additional off street parking with remotes. Located in North Long Beach, this unit is within close proximity to Bixby Knolls, Lakewood and the City of Bellflower, not to mention numerous shopping centers! This home has easy access to the 710, 105, 110, 405 and 91 Freeways! This townhome is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 Downey Avenue have any available units?
6439 Downey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 Downey Avenue have?
Some of 6439 Downey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 Downey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6439 Downey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 Downey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6439 Downey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6439 Downey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6439 Downey Avenue offers parking.
Does 6439 Downey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 Downey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 Downey Avenue have a pool?
No, 6439 Downey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6439 Downey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6439 Downey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 Downey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6439 Downey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

