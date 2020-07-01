6439 Downey Avenue

Amenities

TOTALLY REMODELED and Spacious Split level Townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 1300 square feet of living space. Located at the rear of the property, this townhome gives added privacy, not usually found. Amenities includeNew Central Air/Heat, 3 balconies, GE Stainless Steel stove with stovetop grill and broiler. Exceptional features include an OPEN FLOOR PLAN and Fabulous Master Suite with its own 2 balconies and walk-in closet. Your wish list also includes NEW Laminateflooring, new interior paint, new kitchen cabinetry, quartz counter tops, with ceiling fans in each bedroom, garbage disposal, Mini Blinds throughout and your own washer/dryer hookups located inside your own garage! PARKING is a MAJOR PLUS with a LARGE two car garage and additional off street parking with remotes. Located in North Long Beach, this unit is within close proximity to Bixby Knolls, Lakewood and the City of Bellflower, not to mention numerous shopping centers! This home has easy access to the 710, 105, 110, 405 and 91 Freeways! This townhome is a MUST SEE!