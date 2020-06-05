All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 6242 Riviera Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6242 Riviera Circle
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:16 AM

6242 Riviera Circle

6242 Riviera Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
SEADIP
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6242 Riviera Circle, Long Beach, CA 90815
SEADIP

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Highly upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with high end granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, range and range hood (all appliances stainless). On the ground floor with no or minimal steps/incline. Washer and Dryer hookups inside. Closet storage off patio. Walk next door to CSULB, the Veterans Hospital, the Marina Shopping Center with many restaurants and a Target store. Also, easy access to the 405, 22, 605 Freeways. Resort like community with pool,spa, gym and clubhouse all available for use. NO PETS please. 2 subterranian assigned parking spaces with storage bins above. 24 hour guard gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Riviera Circle have any available units?
6242 Riviera Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6242 Riviera Circle have?
Some of 6242 Riviera Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Riviera Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Riviera Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Riviera Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Riviera Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6242 Riviera Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Riviera Circle offers parking.
Does 6242 Riviera Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 Riviera Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Riviera Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6242 Riviera Circle has a pool.
Does 6242 Riviera Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 6242 Riviera Circle has accessible units.
Does 6242 Riviera Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6242 Riviera Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine