Long Beach, CA
622 Mira Mar Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

622 Mira Mar Ave

622 Miramar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 Miramar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Backyard Cottage - Property Id: 215635

CHARMING ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH COTTAGE behind our Craftsman main house. Cottage oozes character, is private and quiet. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen and Laundry Room. Living Room has built-ins, faux fireplace, 4 large double-hung windows, drapes and blinds, ceiling fan, window A/C, and a double Murphy Bed inside one wall. Bedroom has a ceiling fan, two large double-hung windows, window A/C, and a small walk-in closet with built in drawers. Bathroom features an original claw foot bathtub, two medicine cabinets, laundry hamper, and vented fan. Your Laundry Room includes washing machine and gas dryer. Additional storage space of 200+ SF is in an Attic. Kitchen has a newer Fridge/Freezer, garbage disposal, and a pull-down-from-wall breakfast table. You'll share a backyard with grass space, shade, a private seating area, picnic table and BBQ. Rental includes SEPARATE studio that is 8' by 9', so it CANNOT accommodate a car or motorcycle, but there is ample street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215635
Property Id 215635

(RLNE5514003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Mira Mar Ave have any available units?
622 Mira Mar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Mira Mar Ave have?
Some of 622 Mira Mar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Mira Mar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
622 Mira Mar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Mira Mar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Mira Mar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 622 Mira Mar Ave offer parking?
No, 622 Mira Mar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 622 Mira Mar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 Mira Mar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Mira Mar Ave have a pool?
No, 622 Mira Mar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 622 Mira Mar Ave have accessible units?
No, 622 Mira Mar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Mira Mar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Mira Mar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
