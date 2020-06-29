622 Mira Mar Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Backyard Cottage - Property Id: 215635



CHARMING ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH COTTAGE behind our Craftsman main house. Cottage oozes character, is private and quiet. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen and Laundry Room. Living Room has built-ins, faux fireplace, 4 large double-hung windows, drapes and blinds, ceiling fan, window A/C, and a double Murphy Bed inside one wall. Bedroom has a ceiling fan, two large double-hung windows, window A/C, and a small walk-in closet with built in drawers. Bathroom features an original claw foot bathtub, two medicine cabinets, laundry hamper, and vented fan. Your Laundry Room includes washing machine and gas dryer. Additional storage space of 200+ SF is in an Attic. Kitchen has a newer Fridge/Freezer, garbage disposal, and a pull-down-from-wall breakfast table. You'll share a backyard with grass space, shade, a private seating area, picnic table and BBQ. Rental includes SEPARATE studio that is 8' by 9', so it CANNOT accommodate a car or motorcycle, but there is ample street parking.

