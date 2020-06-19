All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5930 East Deborah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5930 East Deborah Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5930 East Deborah Street

5930 Deborah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5930 Deborah Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this spacious East Side Long Beach Stunner! Located in a family friend suburb of Long Beach this 3 BD- 2 BA home spans over 1500 sq. ft. With two living rooms, a laundry room and ample yard space this home is perfection! Conventionally located near, Emerson Parkside Academy Charter School, St Joseph Elementary School and Los Altos Grace Brethren School.

Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmlongbeach.com

*Two car garage
*Central heating & AC
*No Utilities Included
*Gardener Included

$2,850.00 Rent
$2,850.00 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 Fico Score
-3x monthly rent income
-2-year work history
-No evictions
-No criminal history
-Positive rental history

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 East Deborah Street have any available units?
5930 East Deborah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 East Deborah Street have?
Some of 5930 East Deborah Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 East Deborah Street currently offering any rent specials?
5930 East Deborah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 East Deborah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 East Deborah Street is pet friendly.
Does 5930 East Deborah Street offer parking?
Yes, 5930 East Deborah Street offers parking.
Does 5930 East Deborah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 East Deborah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 East Deborah Street have a pool?
No, 5930 East Deborah Street does not have a pool.
Does 5930 East Deborah Street have accessible units?
No, 5930 East Deborah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 East Deborah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5930 East Deborah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine