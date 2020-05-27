All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5846 E Lanai Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5846 E Lanai Street
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

5846 E Lanai Street

5846 E Lanai St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5846 E Lanai St, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Long Beach. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new paint, and granite countertops. The bathroom has been updated and remodeled. This home's huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in the sunshine. The detached garage has internet access and could serve as an office or bonus room. This safe and quiet neighborhood is within walking distance to Award Winning Schools, close to parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and convenient to freeways! This gem won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5846 E Lanai Street have any available units?
5846 E Lanai Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5846 E Lanai Street have?
Some of 5846 E Lanai Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5846 E Lanai Street currently offering any rent specials?
5846 E Lanai Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5846 E Lanai Street pet-friendly?
No, 5846 E Lanai Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5846 E Lanai Street offer parking?
Yes, 5846 E Lanai Street offers parking.
Does 5846 E Lanai Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5846 E Lanai Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5846 E Lanai Street have a pool?
No, 5846 E Lanai Street does not have a pool.
Does 5846 E Lanai Street have accessible units?
No, 5846 E Lanai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5846 E Lanai Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5846 E Lanai Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine