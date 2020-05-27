5846 E Lanai Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in Long Beach. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, new paint, and granite countertops. The bathroom has been updated and remodeled. This home's huge backyard is perfect for entertaining and taking in the sunshine. The detached garage has internet access and could serve as an office or bonus room. This safe and quiet neighborhood is within walking distance to Award Winning Schools, close to parks, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and convenient to freeways! This gem won't last!!