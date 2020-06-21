5611 Lemon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Unique property as rebuilt in 2015. Electronic gate secures the front of the property and all new fences surrounding the perimeter of the lot. Beautifully landscaped front yard with lush lawn, covered patio in backyard. Lots of extra parking on the property behind the security fence. Inside you'll find modern features such as fire sprinklers, AC, Dual Pane windows and recessed lighting. All bedrooms are a good size and have ceiling fans. Bright open concept kitchen, dining and family room makes the home feel large and open easy to maintain with wood laminate and tile flooring. Inside laundry area. Convenient access to freeways for your morning commute and close to shopping centers and schools.