All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5611 Lemon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5611 Lemon Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5611 Lemon Avenue

5611 Lemon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5611 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Unique property as rebuilt in 2015. Electronic gate secures the front of the property and all new fences surrounding the perimeter of the lot. Beautifully landscaped front yard with lush lawn, covered patio in backyard. Lots of extra parking on the property behind the security fence. Inside you'll find modern features such as fire sprinklers, AC, Dual Pane windows and recessed lighting. All bedrooms are a good size and have ceiling fans. Bright open concept kitchen, dining and family room makes the home feel large and open easy to maintain with wood laminate and tile flooring. Inside laundry area. Convenient access to freeways for your morning commute and close to shopping centers and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Lemon Avenue have any available units?
5611 Lemon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5611 Lemon Avenue have?
Some of 5611 Lemon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Lemon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Lemon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Lemon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Lemon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5611 Lemon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Lemon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5611 Lemon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Lemon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Lemon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5611 Lemon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Lemon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5611 Lemon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Lemon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Lemon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine