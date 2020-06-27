All apartments in Long Beach
5595 E Seaside
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:30 AM

5595 E Seaside

5595 E Seaside Walk · No Longer Available
Location

5595 E Seaside Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Long Beach Peninsula, a year round Ocean Paradise. This beautiful, modern designed unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, high end finishes, abundant storage and tons of natural light. Open kitchen features all the best appliances designed for beach front living; Kitchen Aide gas range and oven, double door fridge-freezer, Fagor dishwasher, dual temperature wine cooler, under counter drawer microwave and LG direct drive washer with "sensor dry" dryer. Duravit and Porcelanosa bathrooms, featuring Sonite custom Thai tile, rain showers and hands free faucets in master bath. Interior features California Custom Closets, Geig Tech custom window shades and WAC LED lighting throughout.
Enjoy a multitude of ocean related activities including paddle boarding, sailing, swimming, family picnics and bike riding. Convenient location to great restaurants and entertainment options on 2nd St. in Belmont Shore and Naples. This one level, ground floor unit offers direct beach access, street parking, cool Ocean breezes and amazing sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5595 E Seaside have any available units?
5595 E Seaside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5595 E Seaside have?
Some of 5595 E Seaside's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5595 E Seaside currently offering any rent specials?
5595 E Seaside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5595 E Seaside pet-friendly?
No, 5595 E Seaside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5595 E Seaside offer parking?
No, 5595 E Seaside does not offer parking.
Does 5595 E Seaside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5595 E Seaside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5595 E Seaside have a pool?
No, 5595 E Seaside does not have a pool.
Does 5595 E Seaside have accessible units?
No, 5595 E Seaside does not have accessible units.
Does 5595 E Seaside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5595 E Seaside has units with dishwashers.
