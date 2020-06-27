5595 E Seaside

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to the Long Beach Peninsula, a year round Ocean Paradise. This beautiful, modern designed unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, high end finishes, abundant storage and tons of natural light. Open kitchen features all the best appliances designed for beach front living; Kitchen Aide gas range and oven, double door fridge-freezer, Fagor dishwasher, dual temperature wine cooler, under counter drawer microwave and LG direct drive washer with "sensor dry" dryer. Duravit and Porcelanosa bathrooms, featuring Sonite custom Thai tile, rain showers and hands free faucets in master bath. Interior features California Custom Closets, Geig Tech custom window shades and WAC LED lighting throughout.

Enjoy a multitude of ocean related activities including paddle boarding, sailing, swimming, family picnics and bike riding. Convenient location to great restaurants and entertainment options on 2nd St. in Belmont Shore and Naples. This one level, ground floor unit offers direct beach access, street parking, cool Ocean breezes and amazing sunsets.