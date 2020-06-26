All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327

5585 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5585 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit 327 Available 02/01/20 LONG BEACH STUDIO - Property Id: 83835

Welcome home to this spacious studio condo, in the desirable secure community of Park Ocean. Park Ocean offers a plethora of amenities including pool, spa, outdoor cooking area, gym/exercise room, and a clubhouse area perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Situated on the 3rd floor on the neighborhood side of the complex - away from PCH noise. Located near an abundance of city shopping centers, CSULB, and the VA.

Rent: $1,450
Deposit: $1,200
Move-in Fee: $200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83835
Property Id 83835

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have any available units?
5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have?
Some of 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 currently offering any rent specials?
5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 pet-friendly?
No, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 offer parking?
No, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 does not offer parking.
Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have a pool?
Yes, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 has a pool.
Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have accessible units?
No, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 does not have accessible units.
Does 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine