5585 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY 327

Unit 327 Available 02/01/20 LONG BEACH STUDIO - Property Id: 83835



Welcome home to this spacious studio condo, in the desirable secure community of Park Ocean. Park Ocean offers a plethora of amenities including pool, spa, outdoor cooking area, gym/exercise room, and a clubhouse area perfect for gatherings with friends and family. Situated on the 3rd floor on the neighborhood side of the complex - away from PCH noise. Located near an abundance of city shopping centers, CSULB, and the VA.



Rent: $1,450

Deposit: $1,200

Move-in Fee: $200

No Pets Allowed



