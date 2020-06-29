All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5501 Lewis Avenue

5501 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Lewis Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lease to own.

Lovely corner lot home, filled with charm and original character in quiet residential neighborhood. Formal dining room, roomy living area; formal entry, crown molding, built-ins, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen. Front and rear yard areas; private patio area, block wall fencing. Plus a small rental unit to help pay for it all. Commutable friendly and near all services and public transportation. This house is ideal for solar power. New roof is oriented due south at ideal angle for solar panels. Installation solar cost of ~10K could eliminate electric bill for residents and also pay for electric vehicles. Fewer than ~20% of houses on market are oriented for solar this well. House is already in great condition. . Note the attached efficiency can pay for 1/3 of your monthly mortgage payment.
House has newer stucco, patio, and fences. The kitchen was remodeled with new sink, stove, garbage disposal, flooring, windows and custom light fixtures. Bathroom remodeled with new ceramic tile. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Great for a large family to use both units. This neighborhood is close to schools and shopping. New enlarged driveway for 3 cars and attached 2 car garage. Newer roll up garage door with decorative windows and bump out designs around front house windows.

What I love about this home
Granny flat to help cover 1/3 of mortgage. Not separate building, it is attached, separated by laundry room.

(RLNE5425656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
5501 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 5501 Lewis Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5501 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Lewis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5501 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5501 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5501 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
