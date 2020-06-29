5501 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

Lease to own.



Lovely corner lot home, filled with charm and original character in quiet residential neighborhood. Formal dining room, roomy living area; formal entry, crown molding, built-ins, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen. Front and rear yard areas; private patio area, block wall fencing. Plus a small rental unit to help pay for it all. Commutable friendly and near all services and public transportation. This house is ideal for solar power. New roof is oriented due south at ideal angle for solar panels. Installation solar cost of ~10K could eliminate electric bill for residents and also pay for electric vehicles. Fewer than ~20% of houses on market are oriented for solar this well. House is already in great condition. . Note the attached efficiency can pay for 1/3 of your monthly mortgage payment.

House has newer stucco, patio, and fences. The kitchen was remodeled with new sink, stove, garbage disposal, flooring, windows and custom light fixtures. Bathroom remodeled with new ceramic tile. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Great for a large family to use both units. This neighborhood is close to schools and shopping. New enlarged driveway for 3 cars and attached 2 car garage. Newer roll up garage door with decorative windows and bump out designs around front house windows.



Granny flat to help cover 1/3 of mortgage. Not separate building, it is attached, separated by laundry room.



