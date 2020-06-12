5475 Orange Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom + 1 bath home is a must see! With 3 spacious bedrooms, a large living room, dinning area and kitchen this home leaves little to be desired. New wood flooring, paint, quartz counter-tops, vinyl windows and fixtures are all throughout this home. Kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, stove, oven and refrigerator along with gorgeous backsplash. Living room gets plenty of natural light from windows and also has recessed lighting and ceiling fan! Unit is close to elementary & high schools as well as freeway entry.



Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour or to schedule a showing with an agent. For more info contact 562-270-1777



*Garage Included

*Communal Laundry Room being installed

*Exterior of building to be painted

*Utilities included: water.

*pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit

*Stairs being completed this month



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,195 Available Now



600 or higher credit score

Household income needs to be 2.5 x the monthly rent before taxes

Contact us to schedule a showing.