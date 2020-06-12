All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5475 Orange Avenue

5475 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5475 Orange Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fully remodeled spacious 3 bedroom + 1 bath home is a must see! With 3 spacious bedrooms, a large living room, dinning area and kitchen this home leaves little to be desired. New wood flooring, paint, quartz counter-tops, vinyl windows and fixtures are all throughout this home. Kitchen comes equipped with dishwasher, stove, oven and refrigerator along with gorgeous backsplash. Living room gets plenty of natural light from windows and also has recessed lighting and ceiling fan! Unit is close to elementary & high schools as well as freeway entry.

Visit rpmlongbeach.com for a self showing tour or to schedule a showing with an agent. For more info contact 562-270-1777

*Garage Included
*Communal Laundry Room being installed
*Exterior of building to be painted
*Utilities included: water.
*pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit
*Stairs being completed this month

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,195 Available Now

600 or higher credit score
Household income needs to be 2.5 x the monthly rent before taxes
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5475 Orange Avenue have any available units?
5475 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5475 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 5475 Orange Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5475 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5475 Orange Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5475 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5475 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5475 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5475 Orange Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5475 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5475 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5475 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 5475 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5475 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5475 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5475 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5475 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
