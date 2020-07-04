All apartments in Long Beach
5200 East Burnett Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5200 East Burnett Street

5200 Burnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Burnett Street, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This impressive, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located on the friendly Los Altos neighborhood in Long Beach.

Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Interior: hardwood floor and a fireplace
2-car detached garage and driveway parking that can park up to 6 cars
Kitchen has granite countertops, microwave, oven range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator
Central A/C and forced-air heating
Hook ups for washer and dryer (located inside the garage)
Exterior: yard, garden, private swimming pool, patio, deck, and BBQ area
Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed

Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage bills. The landlord will cover landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3TCTfqkWNcv

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Los Altos Park, Stearns Park, and Whaley Park.

Bus lines:
112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.2 mile
172 PCH / PALO VERDE - 0.3 mile
91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.4 mile
93 7TH ST. TO CLARK - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5697231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 East Burnett Street have any available units?
5200 East Burnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 East Burnett Street have?
Some of 5200 East Burnett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 East Burnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
5200 East Burnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 East Burnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 East Burnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 5200 East Burnett Street offer parking?
Yes, 5200 East Burnett Street offers parking.
Does 5200 East Burnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5200 East Burnett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 East Burnett Street have a pool?
Yes, 5200 East Burnett Street has a pool.
Does 5200 East Burnett Street have accessible units?
No, 5200 East Burnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 East Burnett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 East Burnett Street has units with dishwashers.

