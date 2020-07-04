5200 East Burnett Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This impressive, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located on the friendly Los Altos neighborhood in Long Beach.



Features include:

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Interior: hardwood floor and a fireplace

2-car detached garage and driveway parking that can park up to 6 cars

Kitchen has granite countertops, microwave, oven range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and refrigerator

Central A/C and forced-air heating

Hook ups for washer and dryer (located inside the garage)

Exterior: yard, garden, private swimming pool, patio, deck, and BBQ area

Pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed



Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays electricity, gas, water, trash, and sewage bills. The landlord will cover landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3TCTfqkWNcv



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Los Altos Park, Stearns Park, and Whaley Park.



Bus lines:

112 BROADWAY / CLARK - 0.2 mile

172 PCH / PALO VERDE - 0.3 mile

91 7TH ST. TO BELLFLOWER - 0.4 mile

93 7TH ST. TO CLARK - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5697231)