52 W Pleasant Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

52 W Pleasant Street

52 West Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 West Pleasant Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious, light and bright 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex unit with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen and 1 car garage on the Bixby Knolls bordering North LB 90805. Newly refinished hardwood floors, newer paint, newer quartz counter, newer gas stove. Shared 2 car garage with opener with 1 space for you, newer vinyl windows, remodeled bath with new flooring, new vanity and toilet, new lighting thru-out. Comes with washer hookups in the kitchen area too. This is the back unit in a small, private duplex on quiet street. Available 3/1 to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 W Pleasant Street have any available units?
52 W Pleasant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 W Pleasant Street have?
Some of 52 W Pleasant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 W Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 W Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 W Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 W Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 52 W Pleasant Street offer parking?
Yes, 52 W Pleasant Street offers parking.
Does 52 W Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 W Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 W Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 52 W Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 W Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 52 W Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 W Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 W Pleasant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
