5170 E Anaheim Rd

Park Estates, Spacious 2 Bedroom, Pets Okay! - Property Id: 270137



Property Address: 5174 E Anaheim Rd Long Beach, CA 90804



For Questions or Showing Times Please text Alejandra 909-206-5238 Alejandra @ entouragepm.com



You will fall in love with this large and beautiful 2-bedroom apartment located in a serene setting in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Long Beach.



-Rent - $1,995

-Deposit - $500

-10 Month Lease

-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Centrally located... close to Cal State Long Beach, short ride to the beach, Belmont Shore with its quaint restaurants and shopping, freeway-accessible, near lots of restaurants, shops, theaters, and much more!



This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270137

Property Id 270137



