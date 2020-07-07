All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5170 E Anaheim Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5170 E Anaheim Rd
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

5170 E Anaheim Rd

5170 E Anaheim Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5170 E Anaheim Rd, Long Beach, CA 90815
Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
media room
Park Estates, Spacious 2 Bedroom, Pets Okay! - Property Id: 270137

Property Address: 5174 E Anaheim Rd Long Beach, CA 90804

For Questions or Showing Times Please text Alejandra 909-206-5238 Alejandra @ entouragepm.com

You will fall in love with this large and beautiful 2-bedroom apartment located in a serene setting in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Long Beach.

-Rent - $1,995
-Deposit - $500
-10 Month Lease
-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Centrally located... close to Cal State Long Beach, short ride to the beach, Belmont Shore with its quaint restaurants and shopping, freeway-accessible, near lots of restaurants, shops, theaters, and much more!

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270137
Property Id 270137

(RLNE5739970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have any available units?
5170 E Anaheim Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have?
Some of 5170 E Anaheim Rd's amenities include pet friendly, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 E Anaheim Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5170 E Anaheim Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 E Anaheim Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5170 E Anaheim Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd offer parking?
No, 5170 E Anaheim Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 E Anaheim Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have a pool?
No, 5170 E Anaheim Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5170 E Anaheim Rd has accessible units.
Does 5170 E Anaheim Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5170 E Anaheim Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine