5170 E Anaheim Rd

Park Estates, Spacious 2 Bedroom, Pets Okay! - Property Id: 270137
Property Address: 5174 E Anaheim Rd Long Beach, CA 90804
For Questions or Showing Times Please text Alejandra 909-206-5238 Alejandra @ entouragepm.com
You will fall in love with this large and beautiful 2-bedroom apartment located in a serene setting in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Long Beach.
-Rent - $1,995
-Deposit - $500
-10 Month Lease
-Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Centrally located... close to Cal State Long Beach, short ride to the beach, Belmont Shore with its quaint restaurants and shopping, freeway-accessible, near lots of restaurants, shops, theaters, and much more!
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270137
