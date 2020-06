Amenities

patio / balcony garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Upper Apartment Home with parking - Charming 1 bed, 1 bath with den/office



Features:



* One parking space

* Bright and sunny windows

* Charming with built ins

* Large balcony off the kitchen

* Extra storage closet in the living room

* Unique floor plan

Additional storage that cannot be used as a garage for $150 a month



Call 562-433-0934 or text Lucille at 562-220-8987



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5516874)