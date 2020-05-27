5133 East Flagstone Street

Amenities

This beautiful home located within walking distance to Wardlow Park and just south of Hartwell Park has been totally updated inside and features recessed interior lighting, a large 2-car detached garage and large private rear yard with patio area in front of the garage, and a large grass area. The interior features a step-down formal living room, a spacious dining area and an upgraded kitchen with ample cabinets and counters and includes a new stainless steel stove,dishwasher, and microwave. An expansive private master suite is on the west side of the home and boasts large closets, a cozy fireplace, a private master bathroom with over-sized natural stone shower enclosure, New laminate flooring is found throughout most of the house. Located in a prime Long Beach area and near award winning schools. Located near Bellflower Blvd. and Wardlow Rd.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.