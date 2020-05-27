All apartments in Long Beach
5106 Walnut Ave

5106 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Walnut Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Retro 2 bedroom in great location - Have a look at this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home in the Bixby North area of Long Beach. This house is very retro, really clean, in a cute neighborhood, and features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and new blinds throughout.

Kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, tiled countertops, deep dual sink with disposer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Bedrooms are bright and roomy, each with two windows, and deep closets with custom shelving. This home is very welcoming with well-manicured landscaping and brick paved walkway and driveway leading to the detached two car garage with yard.

This house is in a great location and freeway close to the 91 and 710 with nearby parks, shopping and dining within minutes. Close to Cherry Park, Bixby Plaza, Bixby Knolls Shopping District, Grocery Stores, and more.

Sorry, no pets are allowed.

(RLNE4626102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Walnut Ave have any available units?
5106 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 5106 Walnut Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Walnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5106 Walnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Walnut Ave does offer parking.
Does 5106 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 5106 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 5106 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 Walnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
