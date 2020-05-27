5106 Walnut Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Retro 2 bedroom in great location - Have a look at this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home in the Bixby North area of Long Beach. This house is very retro, really clean, in a cute neighborhood, and features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and new blinds throughout.



Kitchen features plenty of cabinets for storage, tiled countertops, deep dual sink with disposer, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher included. Bedrooms are bright and roomy, each with two windows, and deep closets with custom shelving. This home is very welcoming with well-manicured landscaping and brick paved walkway and driveway leading to the detached two car garage with yard.



This house is in a great location and freeway close to the 91 and 710 with nearby parks, shopping and dining within minutes. Close to Cherry Park, Bixby Plaza, Bixby Knolls Shopping District, Grocery Stores, and more.



Sorry, no pets are allowed.



(RLNE4626102)