Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

5065 Pacific Avenue

5065 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Pacific Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Sutter

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
oven
Absolutely stunning - Fully remodeled 1bd/1bath + Den & detached private laundry/mud room traditional home will steal your heart. A spacious driveways leads past the drought resistant landscaping of this picture-perfect family home. Inside, a bright & spacious living area w/ the brand new vinyl flooring that span the entirety of the house. The floor plan effortlessly transitions into the kitchen complete w/ stainless steel appliance, quartz countertops, & an island peninsula. Just off the kitchen is an open dining room, offering the perfect layout for gatherings & entertaining! The master bedroom looks out to city lights & treetops & sports an extra-wide built in closet & a fully remodeled bathroom featuring custom tile work, new matching vanity & ample L.E.D lighting to get ready for a night out. Step out the kitchen door that lead out to the newly landscaped generously sized fenced backyard and private laundry room. The whole house & one car garage has been updated with new drywall and new electrical! Minutes from all the hip dining, boutiques & the ocean of trendy Downtown Long Beach, & a quick jaunt to booming DTLA, Orange County lets you do it all while having a quaint neighborhood to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
5065 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5065 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 5065 Pacific Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5065 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5065 Pacific Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5065 Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5065 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5065 Pacific Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5065 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5065 Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 5065 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5065 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5065 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
