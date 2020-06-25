All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 46 PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
46 PARK AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:23 AM

46 PARK AVENUE

46 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

46 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Remodeled 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Amazing Remodeled Upper 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment!!! The apartment comes with brand new electrical wiring and new HVAC system. Includes new vinyl plank flooring, fresh custom paint, brand new light fixtures with adjustable lighting, quartz counter top with brand new tile back splash, farmer's sink. Kitchen has brand new Samsung Appliances, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Bedrooms have modern sliding glass doors. Includes 1 Car Garage where Washer/Dryer is located. Owner Pays Water. Tenant responsible for Electrical, Gas, and Trash Utilities.

1 YEAR LEASE
NO PETS
PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED
NO SMOKING (MANDATORY)

CONTACT: KOLBY PABST OR RACHEL GLANVILLE (562) 439-2147 FOR A SHOWING
kolby.pabst@pabst,kinney.com or rachel.glanville@pabstkinney.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
46 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 46 PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
46 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 46 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 46 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 46 PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 46 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 46 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 46 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 46 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine