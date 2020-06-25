46 PARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Remodeled 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Amazing Remodeled Upper 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment!!! The apartment comes with brand new electrical wiring and new HVAC system. Includes new vinyl plank flooring, fresh custom paint, brand new light fixtures with adjustable lighting, quartz counter top with brand new tile back splash, farmer's sink. Kitchen has brand new Samsung Appliances, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Bedrooms have modern sliding glass doors. Includes 1 Car Garage where Washer/Dryer is located. Owner Pays Water. Tenant responsible for Electrical, Gas, and Trash Utilities.



1 YEAR LEASE

NO PETS

PROOF OF RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED

NO SMOKING (MANDATORY)



CONTACT: KOLBY PABST OR RACHEL GLANVILLE (562) 439-2147 FOR A SHOWING

kolby.pabst@pabst,kinney.com or rachel.glanville@pabstkinney.com



