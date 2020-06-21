All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:39 AM

455 E Ocean Boulevard

455 E Ocean Boulevard · (714) 376-6353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 456 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
This beautiful fully updated lighted studio is ready to be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located at the historical Cooper Arms building in downtown Long Beach, steps away from the beach. The unit has wood floors, and it is equipped with new kitchen cabinets with all appliances, and custom closet with plenty of storage. From the 7th floor balcony the unit has an astonishing ocean view as well as a view to Long Beach night life. The Cooper Arms building has a grand salon, onsite general management, onsite laundry, very nice reading garden and mailbox service. You will have access to the 12th-floor Solarium and game room which are opened to all residents. The building is surrounded by boutiques, an Italian deli and a coffee house on the bottom floor. it is conveniently located a few blocks away from Pine street, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the shoreline.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to change your life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
455 E Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 455 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
455 E Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 455 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
