455 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry

This beautiful fully updated lighted studio is ready to be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located at the historical Cooper Arms building in downtown Long Beach, steps away from the beach. The unit has wood floors, and it is equipped with new kitchen cabinets with all appliances, and custom closet with plenty of storage. From the 7th floor balcony the unit has an astonishing ocean view as well as a view to Long Beach night life. The Cooper Arms building has a grand salon, onsite general management, onsite laundry, very nice reading garden and mailbox service. You will have access to the 12th-floor Solarium and game room which are opened to all residents. The building is surrounded by boutiques, an Italian deli and a coffee house on the bottom floor. it is conveniently located a few blocks away from Pine street, the Aquarium of the Pacific and the shoreline.

