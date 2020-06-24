All apartments in Long Beach
4501 N Country Club Lane

4501 N Country Club Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4501 N Country Club Ln, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WOW!! Step inside the oversized double doors and gaze thru the home to the spectacular Virginia Country Club golf course!!! Totally rebuilt in 2003, yet with all new wood flooring and fresh paint in 2019!! All this on a private gated lane!! Vast open floor plan with 2 fireplaces, huge living, dining, and family areas and a kitchen gourmet cooks dream about with granite counter tops, top-of-the-line appliances, vast counter and cabinet space, walk-in pantry!! Downstairs are 2 master suites plus 1/2 guest bath. Upstairs is a huge master suite with sumptuous bath with spa tub and steam shower. a walk-in closet bigger than many bedrooms, and a balcony overlooking the golf course!! Plus an additional master retreat/office/nursery!! Huge garage can fit 4 cars plus park 2 more outside.... front garden with 'fountain' and large rear patio with oversized BBQ and seating around the fire pit!! All this on a friendly lane with just 31 homes, great schools, just steps to Trader Joes and happenin' Bixby Knolls with tons of grocery stores, restaurants, shops and activities!! And less than 10 minutes from the 405, 710 and 91 freeways!! Start packin'....welcome home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 N Country Club Lane have any available units?
4501 N Country Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 N Country Club Lane have?
Some of 4501 N Country Club Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 N Country Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4501 N Country Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 N Country Club Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4501 N Country Club Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4501 N Country Club Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4501 N Country Club Lane offers parking.
Does 4501 N Country Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 N Country Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 N Country Club Lane have a pool?
No, 4501 N Country Club Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4501 N Country Club Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4501 N Country Club Lane has accessible units.
Does 4501 N Country Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 N Country Club Lane has units with dishwashers.
