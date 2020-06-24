4501 N Country Club Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

WOW!! Step inside the oversized double doors and gaze thru the home to the spectacular Virginia Country Club golf course!!! Totally rebuilt in 2003, yet with all new wood flooring and fresh paint in 2019!! All this on a private gated lane!! Vast open floor plan with 2 fireplaces, huge living, dining, and family areas and a kitchen gourmet cooks dream about with granite counter tops, top-of-the-line appliances, vast counter and cabinet space, walk-in pantry!! Downstairs are 2 master suites plus 1/2 guest bath. Upstairs is a huge master suite with sumptuous bath with spa tub and steam shower. a walk-in closet bigger than many bedrooms, and a balcony overlooking the golf course!! Plus an additional master retreat/office/nursery!! Huge garage can fit 4 cars plus park 2 more outside.... front garden with 'fountain' and large rear patio with oversized BBQ and seating around the fire pit!! All this on a friendly lane with just 31 homes, great schools, just steps to Trader Joes and happenin' Bixby Knolls with tons of grocery stores, restaurants, shops and activities!! And less than 10 minutes from the 405, 710 and 91 freeways!! Start packin'....welcome home!!!