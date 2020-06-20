All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4477 North Banner Drive - 4

4477 North Banner Drive · (562) 388-3347
Location

4477 North Banner Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
media room
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807

For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.com

Bright and airy apartment located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the very desirable neighborhood of Bixby Knolls! Gourmet Kitchen features a Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave.

Rent - $1695

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

Washer and dryer within the facility

Submit the following with the completed rental application:

Drivers License/ID

Copy of SSN

Proof of Income

The application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

You are a short drive to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium more shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools for this address are Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle, and Jordan High.

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

