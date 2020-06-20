Amenities

Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807



Bright and airy apartment located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the very desirable neighborhood of Bixby Knolls! Gourmet Kitchen features a Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave.



Rent - $1695



Deposit - $500



10 Month Lease



Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.



Washer and dryer within the facility



Submit the following with the completed rental application:



Drivers License/ID



Copy of SSN



Proof of Income



The application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over



You are a short drive to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium more shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools for this address are Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle, and Jordan High.



