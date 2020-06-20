Amenities
Property Address: 4477 North Banner Drive, #4, Long Beach, CA 90807
For Questions or Showing Times text Ramona Ramona @ entouragepm.com
Bright and airy apartment located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the very desirable neighborhood of Bixby Knolls! Gourmet Kitchen features a Whirlpool stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave.
Rent - $1695
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
Washer and dryer within the facility
Submit the following with the completed rental application:
Drivers License/ID
Copy of SSN
Proof of Income
The application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
You are a short drive to Cal State Long Beach or downtown Long Beach, The Pike, the Aquarium more shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more! Schools for this address are Los Cerritos Elementary, Hughes Middle, and Jordan High.
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.