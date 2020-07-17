All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4240 E. 6TH ST

4240 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4240 East 6th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Spanish style home 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Belmont Heights Spanish style home. This Spanish beauty is on a full lot!
Tastefully modern upgrades from cove ceilings, newer granite counter tops, custom paint, custom curtain covers in living room, stunning stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, elegant formal dining with new alight fixture. Some newer double pane windows, beautiful dark and classy hard wood floors, huge back yard perfect for entertaining this summer!
Double car garage, large drive way with new custom made automatic doors—you can fit up to 4 cars! This is one of a kind, apply before its gone!
Available for showings now!

Ideal move in date 08/15/2020

TERMS:
NON-SMOKING
Lease: 12 month lease
Utilities: Tenant pays for water, trash and sewer owner pays for gardener ONLY
Laundry: Washer and Dryer hook ups in garage-- Machines not included
Co-signer: NO
Pets: yes with additional deposit $400

VIEWING:
By appointment with Claudia Barron (562)987-3241

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3052755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 E. 6TH ST have any available units?
4240 E. 6TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 E. 6TH ST have?
Some of 4240 E. 6TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 E. 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
4240 E. 6TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 E. 6TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 E. 6TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 4240 E. 6TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 4240 E. 6TH ST offers parking.
Does 4240 E. 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 E. 6TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 E. 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 4240 E. 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 4240 E. 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 4240 E. 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 E. 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 E. 6TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
