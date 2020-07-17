4240 E. 6TH ST

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming Spanish style home 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully upgraded spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Belmont Heights Spanish style home. This Spanish beauty is on a full lot!

Tastefully modern upgrades from cove ceilings, newer granite counter tops, custom paint, custom curtain covers in living room, stunning stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, elegant formal dining with new alight fixture. Some newer double pane windows, beautiful dark and classy hard wood floors, huge back yard perfect for entertaining this summer!

Double car garage, large drive way with new custom made automatic doors—you can fit up to 4 cars! This is one of a kind, apply before its gone!

Available for showings now!



Ideal move in date 08/15/2020



TERMS:

NON-SMOKING

Lease: 12 month lease

Utilities: Tenant pays for water, trash and sewer owner pays for gardener ONLY

Laundry: Washer and Dryer hook ups in garage-- Machines not included

Co-signer: NO

Pets: yes with additional deposit $400



VIEWING:

By appointment with Claudia Barron (562)987-3241



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3052755)