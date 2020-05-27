All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

420 Redondo Avenue

420 Redondo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

420 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Extra spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in trendy Belmont Hts. neighborhood. **Open House this Saturday June 1 from 11 am to 1 pm.** Situated on the quiet side of the building this condo is recently remodeled and available for a mid-June move-in. Usually light and bright with neighborhood views of historic Belmont Hts from private balcony. Outstanding and meticulously maintained building with gated access, laundry and meeting room along with sparkling pool. 1 parking space included in secured parking garage. Loads of closet space in this unit..... gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and huge bathroom with dual vanities + separate tub and shower. Walk or bike ride to: sandy Belmont Shore Beaches, pier and famous shops, Belmont Hts. shops, restaurants, nightclubs and other downtown Long Beach attractions. Ready for possible mid-June move in date. Contact Broker for further information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Redondo Avenue have any available units?
420 Redondo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Redondo Avenue have?
Some of 420 Redondo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Redondo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 Redondo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Redondo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue offers parking.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue has a pool.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 Redondo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Redondo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Redondo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
