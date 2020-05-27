420 Redondo Avenue

Amenities

Extra spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in trendy Belmont Hts. neighborhood. **Open House this Saturday June 1 from 11 am to 1 pm.** Situated on the quiet side of the building this condo is recently remodeled and available for a mid-June move-in. Usually light and bright with neighborhood views of historic Belmont Hts from private balcony. Outstanding and meticulously maintained building with gated access, laundry and meeting room along with sparkling pool. 1 parking space included in secured parking garage. Loads of closet space in this unit..... gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and huge bathroom with dual vanities + separate tub and shower. Walk or bike ride to: sandy Belmont Shore Beaches, pier and famous shops, Belmont Hts. shops, restaurants, nightclubs and other downtown Long Beach attractions. Ready for possible mid-June move in date. Contact Broker for further information.