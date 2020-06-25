All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

412 E 53rd St

412 East 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 East 53rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Renovated House - Located in North Long Beach, this cute house has just been renovated. With two bedrooms and 1 bathroom this property boasts approximately 850 square feet. The house has been freshly painted and has hardwood floors, tile, and new carpet. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range and side by side washer dryer. The bedrooms are well sized and have good closet space. There is not a garage but there is a covered carport. There is a small enclosed side and back patio space. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 412 E. 53rd St., Long Beach, CA 90805.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4883522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 E 53rd St have any available units?
412 E 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 E 53rd St have?
Some of 412 E 53rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 E 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 53rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E 53rd St is pet friendly.
Does 412 E 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 412 E 53rd St offers parking.
Does 412 E 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 E 53rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 53rd St have a pool?
No, 412 E 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 412 E 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 412 E 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
