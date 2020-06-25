Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully Renovated House - Located in North Long Beach, this cute house has just been renovated. With two bedrooms and 1 bathroom this property boasts approximately 850 square feet. The house has been freshly painted and has hardwood floors, tile, and new carpet. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range and side by side washer dryer. The bedrooms are well sized and have good closet space. There is not a garage but there is a covered carport. There is a small enclosed side and back patio space. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 412 E. 53rd St., Long Beach, CA 90805.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE4883522)