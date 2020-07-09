All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

410 E 60th St

410 East 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 East 60th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b719d2a0ab ---- Check out this 3BD/2BA gated house in North Long Beach! It has a large kitchen and a beautiful arched ceiling in the living room. This house features wood floors throughout as well washer/dryer hookup. There is a 2 car detached garage and a long driveway for extra parking. Don\'t let this deal slip away! $2,300.00 Rent $3,500.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E 60th St have any available units?
410 E 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 410 E 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
410 E 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 410 E 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 410 E 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 410 E 60th St offers parking.
Does 410 E 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 E 60th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E 60th St have a pool?
No, 410 E 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 410 E 60th St have accessible units?
No, 410 E 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E 60th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 E 60th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 E 60th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 E 60th St does not have units with air conditioning.

