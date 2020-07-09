410 E 60th St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b719d2a0ab ---- Check out this 3BD/2BA gated house in North Long Beach! It has a large kitchen and a beautiful arched ceiling in the living room. This house features wood floors throughout as well washer/dryer hookup. There is a 2 car detached garage and a long driveway for extra parking. Don\'t let this deal slip away! $2,300.00 Rent $3,500.00 Deposit $225 Move in/ Move out inspection Fee Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2 year work history -Positive feedback from landlords