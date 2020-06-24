3871 Cherry Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful home features a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, luxury vinyl tiles at kitchen, bathroom and carpet at bedrooms, fresh paint, blinds, a dining area. The expansive living room has a large bay window overlooking the front yard, a formal entry area with a coat closet. The kitchen features upgraded kitchen with tons of cabinets. The backyard features a patio, and a garden area. The home also includes a 2-car detached garage. Located in the district of Bixby Knolls, the home is within walking distance to award winning schools, trendy cafe's, and upscale shopping. Located near E. Wardlow Rd. and Cherry Ave.



TO QUALIFY:

• Credit score must be no less than 600

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



