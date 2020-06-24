All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3871 Cherry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3871 Cherry Avenue
Last updated April 11 2019 at 5:52 AM

3871 Cherry Avenue

3871 Cherry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3871 Cherry Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home features a 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, luxury vinyl tiles at kitchen, bathroom and carpet at bedrooms, fresh paint, blinds, a dining area. The expansive living room has a large bay window overlooking the front yard, a formal entry area with a coat closet. The kitchen features upgraded kitchen with tons of cabinets. The backyard features a patio, and a garden area. The home also includes a 2-car detached garage. Located in the district of Bixby Knolls, the home is within walking distance to award winning schools, trendy cafe's, and upscale shopping. Located near E. Wardlow Rd. and Cherry Ave.

To begin an immediate self-guided tour without an appointment, open the following link on your smartphone:httpsmarketing://secure.rently.com/properties/867116?source=

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Frank at (562) 480-9521, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Cherry Avenue have any available units?
3871 Cherry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3871 Cherry Avenue have?
Some of 3871 Cherry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 Cherry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Cherry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Cherry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3871 Cherry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3871 Cherry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3871 Cherry Avenue offers parking.
Does 3871 Cherry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3871 Cherry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Cherry Avenue have a pool?
No, 3871 Cherry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Cherry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3871 Cherry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Cherry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Cherry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine