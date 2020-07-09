3852 Marron Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you have been looking for. Hardwood floors, crown-molding, and recessed lighting. Walk into the large living room with fireplace and built in shelving, large window that offers lots of natural lighting you can enjoy all year round. Followed by dining room and a large kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled back splash and double oven. Kitchen leads you to the huge back yard with two patios, perfect to entertain your family and friends. The backyard offers beautiful rose bushes, bougainvillea, and lots of different fruit trees.

Large Master bedroom has an oversized closet. Spacious bedrooms. Recently updated all plumbing & electrical. Washer & Dryer Hookups. 2 Car Garage. Some pets considered with an additional deposit. Walking distance from Longfellow Elementary, Near Hughes Middle School and Barnabas Elementary school. Near fine dining, wine bars, shopping centers and FWYS! 2 Year Lease. Call us today to schedule your viewing. This property will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

