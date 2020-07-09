All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3852 Marron Avenue

3852 Marron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3852 Marron Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you have been looking for. Hardwood floors, crown-molding, and recessed lighting. Walk into the large living room with fireplace and built in shelving, large window that offers lots of natural lighting you can enjoy all year round. Followed by dining room and a large kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled back splash and double oven. Kitchen leads you to the huge back yard with two patios, perfect to entertain your family and friends. The backyard offers beautiful rose bushes, bougainvillea, and lots of different fruit trees.
Large Master bedroom has an oversized closet. Spacious bedrooms. Recently updated all plumbing & electrical. Washer & Dryer Hookups. 2 Car Garage. Some pets considered with an additional deposit. Walking distance from Longfellow Elementary, Near Hughes Middle School and Barnabas Elementary school. Near fine dining, wine bars, shopping centers and FWYS! 2 Year Lease. Call us today to schedule your viewing. This property will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 Marron Avenue have any available units?
3852 Marron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 Marron Avenue have?
Some of 3852 Marron Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 Marron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3852 Marron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 Marron Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 Marron Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3852 Marron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3852 Marron Avenue offers parking.
Does 3852 Marron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 Marron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 Marron Avenue have a pool?
No, 3852 Marron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3852 Marron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3852 Marron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 Marron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 Marron Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

